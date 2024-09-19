Lineworkers to Leaders: Career Advancement in the Line Trade

He urges any journeyman lineworkers who have the opportunity to start their own company to go for it. At the same time, he says they must be willing to do things that others are not willing to do and put in hours others aren’t willing to put in.

“I know a lot of people think if you own your own company, it’s easy, but that’s when the work really starts,” Dubea says. “You have people who are depending on you, and you have to make sure that you are providing them with a safe place to work with the right equipment and tools.”

After starting his own company and selling it to a private equity firm, he was able to help two other lineworkers — Palmer and Tim Greenwood — also launch their own businesses.

“I have a lot of faith in them, and I feel like their hearts are in the right place,” he says. “Without having an opportunity to start my own business, I wouldn’t have been able to do it. I really like it when guys want to give their lives to their companies and provide a good quality, safe place for people to work.”

Here are the stories of three lineworkers who made the leap from the line trade to the corporate world including Greenwood, Palmer and Patrick Smith of Ameren Illinois. They describe their early years in line work and how they made the transition to management, whether at their same utilities or through their own businesses.

Moving from Line Foreman to CEO



As the son of a lineworker in California, Greenwood was inspired to pursue a career in the line trade. He graduated from the South Eastern Line Construction Apprenticeship Training (SELCAT) and has 20 years of experience as a lineworker, foreman and general foreman. His brother, Jacob, also became a journeyman lineworker as well.

Greenwood says his first job in the line trade was as a groundsman for Red Simpson. As a 19-year-old apprentice, he learned the importance of safety.

“I climbed a pole to hang a guard arm for a guard structure we installed to pull wire over the 495 Freeway in Baltimore, Maryland,” he says. “I took a shortcut and didn’t put a bolt through the pole to hang the guard arm, and the sling came loose and choked around both of my wrists as I was climbing down the pole. Luckily, it was still hooked to the crane, and the operator cabled it up in time to save my hands and wrists. I learned right then that shortcuts aren’t worth it.”

During his career in the field, he worked through many storms, including a three-month restoration in the Bahamas, before deciding to go into leadership. After working for other companies, he was driven to learn how they operated and see if he could do it better on his own. He recently launched his own company, Powerline Construction Services LLC in Kingston Springs, Tennessee. As the CEO of the company, he says it mainly specializes in storm work, but they are also actively looking for blue-sky opportunities as well.

“As a company, we go above and beyond on tools so there is no reason for anyone to feel like they need to take a shortcut or not have the proper tool for the job,” he says. “We do this as well for all safety equipment.”

Although he has worked in leadership positions in the field, working in an office full-time presented challenges because he had to depend on others to do their job.

“One of the main struggles for me was to learn patience,” Greenwood says. “When you’re used to getting whatever needs to be done with a purpose, it’s discouraging to have people take a week or more in some situations.”

At the same time, however, he says being a lineworker does help with owning a company in this trade.

“I really think the guys like to be able to come and discuss and communicate with me because they know I understand what they are talking about,” he says.

He advises other lineworkers who want to one day become an executive or run their own company that they are never too old to learn something new. Also, he emphasized that relationships are very important.

“Make sure you are ready to work harder for yourself than you did for anyone else,” Greenwood says. “My plan for the future is to be the most efficient company in this line of work.”

Launching a Texas Company

Another journeyman lineworker for Red Simpson, Palmer, also launched his own business — AMP Utility Company in Texas. He is also the son of a journeyman lineworker, who started out working for the company as a mechanic before going to line school. For his own path in the line trade, Palmer says his apprenticeship wasn’t without its challenges.

“I floated between multiple crews while trying to learn everything I could from everyone around me,’ he says.