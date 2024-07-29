Lineworker Focus: Milton Draper

Early Years

I was introduced to the line trade by my wife’s dad and uncle. The first time I climbed a pole, I loved it, and I enjoy the challenge of line work. When I started my first job in line work, I was only 21 years old, and I had recently moved from Tennessee to Illinois, so I was nervous. After working with the guys so much, they became like family, especially because you work with them day and night.

Day in the Life

Currently, I am working as a crew foreman for Ameren Illinois in Alton, Illinois. My typical day is normally maintenance jobs or working emergency call-outs and storm restoration. Some challenges are working in extreme weather conditions. The major rewards are getting the power back on and training new apprentices from start to finish.

Safety Lesson

We have to view each day as its own. We can’t think about what happened yesterday or think about what’s happening the next day. We have to focus on the job at hand to make sure myself and fellow crew members go home the safe way they came. We should never take shortcuts. If you think about covering it up, then you should just cover it up.

Memorable Storm

One of my most memorable storms was working a hurricane in Vermont. I had the opportunity to see the beautiful state and mountains, but I also watched the water destroy towns at the bottom of the mountain after the hurricane blew through and washed out roads. We were there about two weeks. It was a very hilly area with little access to places due to roads washing away.

Tools and Technologies

I can’t live without my cell phone because with it, I can call any resource for any question 24/7. I also rely upon battery- operated tools, which saves the body ergonomically. For example, battery-powered cutters help to be able to control hot jumpers while cutting.

Plans for the Future

I would definitely go into the power industry again. It’s a rewarding career. In the future, I plan to continue to keep learning and building on skills and sharing my knowledge with fellow apprentices.