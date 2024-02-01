Join Workers and Employers in National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, fatalities caused by falls from elevation continue to be a leading cause of death for construction employees, accounting for 395 of the 1069 construction fatalities recorded in 2022.

"Those deaths were preventable," OSHA states on its website. "The National Safety Stand-Down raises fall hazard awareness across the country in an effort to stop fall fatalities and injuries."

A Safety Stand-Down is a voluntary event for employers to talk to employees about safety. For this year's National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, employers can focus on fall hazards and fall prevention.

Here are some ways companies can conduct a Safety Stand-Down:

1. Take a break for a Toolbox Talk

2. Conduct safety equipment inspections

3. Develop rescue plans

4. Discuss job-specific hazards.

If you want to share information with OSHA on your Safety Stand-Down, email [email protected]. Also share your Stand-Down story on social media, with the hashtag: #StandDown4Safety.

For more information, you can also visit the website for more resources.