ABB Breaks Ground on Albuquerque Factory for Undergrounding, Grid Hardening Gear

ABB Installation Products broke ground on its new manufacturing facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico to meet increased demand for ABB’s Elastimold cable accessory solutions used to improve grid hardening and help power millions of homes, businesses and communities.

The more than $40 million investment, announced earlier this year by ABB Installation Products, formerly Thomas & Betts, further strengthens ABB’s US manufacturing footprint with inventory for electric utility, renewable energy and distribution partners globally. ABB’s 90,000-square-foot greenfield facility is expected to begin operations in late 2024 to produce Elastimold cable accessories and solutions.

The site will also integrate ABB robotics technology, digital operations and a Center of Excellence to support job training, customer collaboration and advanced research and development.

ABB Installation Products currently employs more than 450 associates in Albuquerque who develop, test and produce a broad range of custom and standard utility solutions at its existing site on the 40-acre campus at 6625 Bluewater Rd NW. Building the additional facility on the campus furthers ABB’s strategy to develop technology, equipment, materials and installation methods that enable utilities to protect and improve the capacity and reliability of electrical systems.