Line Crews Respond to Nashville Tornadoes

Multiple destructive tornadoes recently hit the community served by Nashville Electric Service. After 48,000 customers were out of power, NES crews worked around the clock in freezing temperatures to restore power to more than 42,000 customers.

Following the storms, which moved across middle Tennessee, NES crews from Nashville and contract crews from Georgia and Kentucky active worked 24-hr rotating shifts to restore power.

"We are grateful for our customers' patience and support as NES and outside crews made good strides restoring service to our community," the utility stated. "We will not stop until every customer is back on."

As of the evening of Dec. 11, NES reported a total of 3,766 customers without power.