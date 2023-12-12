Line Crews Respond to Nashville Tornadoes

Multiple destructive tornadoes recently hit the community served by Nashville Electric Service. After 48,000 customers were out of power, NES crews worked around the clock in freezing temperatures to restore power to more than 42,000 customers.
Following the storms, which moved across middle Tennessee, NES crews from Nashville and contract crews from Georgia and Kentucky active worked 24-hr rotating shifts to restore power.
"We are grateful for our customers' patience and support as NES and outside crews made good strides restoring service to our community," the utility stated. "We will not stop until every customer is back on."
As of the evening of Dec. 11, NES reported a total of 3,766 customers without power.
After an initial assessment of the damage, NES had visual evidence of the storm’s path. This map shows a line of broken or destroyed power poles and other equipment, color-coded by the level of damage. The straight line runs between the River Road area and the TVA transmission tower in Wilson County. Power outages are concentrated along this line.
NES reported at least 186 broken power poles. In addition, the North and Hendersonville substations were significantly damaged. Support crews were on site to determine the extent of repairs needed and to develop restoration plans. NES is also working with TVA on assessing the transmission lines feeding the Hendersonville area.
NES took extra precautions to keep crews safe while continuing to work 24/7 until all power is restored, and additional crews were called in. NES' major focus is on the transmission infrastructure and substations that supply power to the Hendersonville area.
To view the NES Outage Map, visit https://www.nespower.com/outages/