CenterPoint Energy Opens Utility Worker Training Center in Houston

CenterPoint Energy celebrated the grand opening of its new Hiram O. Clarke Training Center by welcoming members of the community to take a behind-the-scenes tour.

This 150,000-square-foot training center employs more than 25 expert instructors who are currently leading approximately 400 electric apprentices and 320 natural gas new hires through CenterPoint Energy’s comprehensive training programs.

It will also host tenured employees for continuing education and support the company’s partnerships with career and technical education school programs.

During the tour, visitors were able to experience the training offered by CenterPoint at this center. The group visited classrooms with equipment and tools and hands-on simulation areas with electric circuits and natural gas line connections, including wood utility poles to practice climbing and making repairs. The visitors were also able to see how the facility could be used for emergency operations during severe weather or natural disasters.

With safety as our top core value, the company is dedicated to sustaining a culture of excellence with industry-leading training and safety at the forefront. The opening of the facility is also part of the company’s ongoing efforts to nurture and develop local talent, supporting workforce development and career opportunities for the next generation.