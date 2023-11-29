Buckingham Announces Holiday Buying Guide

The holidays are right around the corner. If you are looking for gift ideas to fill your stocking or put under the tree, check out this special deal from Buckingham Manufacturing.
The company is offering a special discount code of GOTCHEER at checkout during its holiday sale. Lineworkers can get a 25% discount on select products through Dec. 24, 2023.
Here are some of the items that are on sale.
Buckingham put some of its most popular products on sale including the following:
- ComfortLite Pole Climber Kit
- Adjustable 6-D Body Belt with Optional Quick Connect
- Buck Featherweight Harness with Anti-Chafe Technology
To check out these products, visit the website. Buckingham has also grouped the products into different price points including under $25, $25 to $50 and $50 to $100 to meet your budget.
Learn more by visiting the online Holiday Buying Guide.