CenterPoint Energy Opens New Training Center in Southwest Houston

On Nov. 16, CenterPoint Energy celebrated the grand opening of its new Hiram O. Clarke Training Center by welcoming members of the community to take a behind-the-scenes tour.

This 150,000-square-foot training center employs more than 25 expert instructors who are currently leading about 400 electric apprentices and 320 natural gas new hires through CenterPoint Energy’s comprehensive training programs. It will also host tenured employees for continuing education and support the company’s partnerships with Career and Technical Education school programs.

During the tour, visitors were able to experience the cutting-edge training offered by CenterPoint at this center. The group visited classrooms with equipment and tools and hands-on simulation areas with electric circuits and natural gas line connections, including wood utility poles to practice climbing and making repairs. The visitors were also able to see how the facility could be used for emergency operations during severe weather or natural disasters.

“This new training facility is a testament to our dedication to safety, which extends to our customers and the communities we have the privilege to serve,” said Al Payton, vice president of safety and technical training at CenterPoint. “By providing our employees with the latest safety and technical training incorporating best practices, we will continue to strive to provide the safe, reliable electricity and natural gas that enable everyday life and the pursuit of possibilities for our millions of customers.”

With safety as our top core value, the company is dedicated to sustaining a culture of excellence with industry-leading training and safety at the forefront. The opening of the facility is also part of the company’s ongoing efforts to nurture and develop local talent, supporting workforce development and career opportunities for the next generation.

Payton said, “This facility really showcases CenterPoint Energy’s industry-leading practices and our commitment to the development of our workforce.”