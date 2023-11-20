Exelon Prioritizes Workforce Development

Exelon’s more than 19,000 employees work hard every day to keep the lights on and gas flowing for 10 million customers across the Mid-Atlantic and in the Chicago, Illinois, area. Their goal is building a cleaner future for all by working to achieve net-zero operations-driven emissions across the company’s six utilities by 2050.

Pipes and wires are the core of what Exelon does, and it is round-the-clock work, critical to the operations and sustainability of the regions it supports. However, the company also knows there is other important work it must do that is vital to the success of its customers and the communities it serves — and that is human work.

Exelon has a responsibility to help its communities become stronger and more resilient. One important way it does that is through workforce development.

“Through our workforce development initiatives, we’re transforming communities for the better and working toward a more equitable economy — one job at a time” said Mike Innocenzo, president and CEO of PECO, an Exelon utility.

In 2019, Exelon launched a company-wide workforce development approach, bringing together and building on work that was already happening at each of its six utilities and corporate offices under one unified strategy. The strategy is targeted at enhancing economic stability and prosperity in the areas Exelon serves. It is about changing lives and transforming communities.

An External Strategy

Workforce development is often thought of in the context of job training. Yes, that is one component, but Exelon’s approach is primarily an external strategy intended to tackle the long-standing inequities that exist in underserved and under-resourced communities.

Exelon Vice President of Talent and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Robert Matthews often describes it as “origination vs. destination.” The company is focusing on customers who live in or come from underserved or under-resourced communities; that is their origination. It uses workforce development to prepare them to compete for family-sustaining careers in the energy industry; that is their destination.

Jobs at Exelon, with its contractors and suppliers, and elsewhere in the local communities are all in play. Exelon wants its graduates to secure roles at companies that will pay them a wage that enables them to support their families, grow in their careers and thrive. This work is inextricably part of what Exelon is all about: helping to grow the energy workforce of the future, which will innovate to help serve customers and solve business problems and challenges that likely do not even exist today. But, more importantly, Exelon does this because it believes addressing economic inequities and enhancing prosperity in the areas it serves is the right thing to do.

The communities in the major cities Exelon serves — for example, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Baltimore, Maryland; Chicago; Wilmington, Delaware; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Washington, D.C. — are rich with talent, creativity, vitality and enterprise. Unfortunately, they also experience significantly higher rates of unemployment than the nation’s average and higher rates of poverty, due, in part, to racial and economic inequities. According to the Economic Policy Institute’s (EPI’s) latest figures, in 2019, African American unemployment rates (6.1) exceeded white unemployment rates (3.0) by a ratio of 2-to-1. In fact, EPI has said that “one of the most durable and defining features of the U.S. labor market is the large and persistent disparity in unemployment that exists between Black and white workers.” Similar disparities exist among white and Latino workers as well.