DICA Launches Engineered Steel and Composite Crane Pads

In response to industry demand for durable and engineered equipment stabilization at a lower price point, DICA will introduce EcoMax Crane Pads at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023, March 14-18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

EcoMax Crane Pads combine alternating solid composite “timbers” and steel I-beams connected with through-bolts for maximum load distribution. This patented product has similar stiffness, strength and performance properties as DICA’s FiberMax Crane Pads or steel pads but is less expensive than either of those options.

“We designed EcoMax specifically for customers that don’t need the significant weight savings that FiberMax offers but still want an engineered crane pad for everyday use,” said Kris Koberg, CEO of DICA.

EcoMax is suitable for distributing concentrated loads from equipment with outriggers, such as mobile cranes, concrete pump trucks and self-erecting tower cranes. While EcoMax is heavier than FiberMax Crane Pads, it is lighter than solid steel mats.

EcoMax Crane Pads are available in four sizes ranging from 20 to 40 sq ft with maximum rated capacities of 175,000 lbs. to 325,000 lbs., respectively. “We have been able to combine two outstanding materials to create an engineered solution that is extremely durable and long-lasting, at a lower cost,” said Koberg. “Unlike traditional wood timber mats, EcoMax is engineered to engage as a complete unit. The I-beam flanges create a connection with the composite timbers. This, and the strategic placement of the through-bolts ensures maximum load distribution and minimizes ground bearing pressures.”

Like other DICA outrigger pads and crane pads, EcoMax Crane Pads are non-absorbent, easy to clean and resistant to rot and decay, providing long-lasting and predictable equipment support.

See DICA’s full product line on display at Festival Booth #F9756 or at DICAusa.com.