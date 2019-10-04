Skip navigation
Electric Utility Operations

Alectra Utilities Invests in Ontario Grid Upgrades to Boost Power Reliability

By investing in the local electricity grid, Alectra Utillities will help provide reliable service for St. Catharines, Ontario.

Alectra Utilities has allocated $150 million in 2019 in order to renew poles, power lines, switches and transformers across the service territory.  Recently, the company has announced that it is investing about $2 million this year to renew and upgrade its equipment serving St. Catharines, Ontario.  

This project will change residential customers from backyard services to front yard services. The $2 million investment in St. Catharines is part of a five-year infrastructure commitment.

The proactive upgrades include:

  • Installation of 2.4 km of new conduit
  • Installation of 4.5 km of underground cable
  • Installation of four new transformers
  • Converting 71 homes from backyard services to front yard services

Alectra Utilities is investing in improving the electricity grid in communities across its service territory throughout 2019 to support local growth and to continue to provide safe and reliable service.

Learn more at alectrautilities.com

