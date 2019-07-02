Menu
IMG-1679.JPG
Electric Utility Operations

Aldridge Electric Offers Mobile Manhole Rescue Training

The Libertyville, Illinois-based contractor helps save the lives of underground workers by training them in proper manhole rescue techniques.

In the electric utility industry, we've seen trailers used for everything from mobile stockrooms to training spaces. At ESMO 2019, however, we saw a different type of setup that could help save lives of underground workers. 
 
Aldridge Electric created a trailer to train its employees on safely rescuing fallen workers from manholes. The company set up its trailer on the ESMO 2019 outdoor demonstration grounds, where employees ran through the entire rescue--from calling "Man Down" to raising the victim to safety. Here is a video clip of the rescue in action. For more information and to learn about Aldridge's other safety trailer, look for a future article in the Electric Utility Operations section of T&D World magazine. 
 
 

 

TAGS: Safety and Training
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
image002 (1).jpg
New Storage Solutions Offer Greater Carrying Capacity
Jul 02, 2019
Tristate.JPG
Highlights from ESMO 2019
Jul 02, 2019
Quanta Ditch Witch Training 2_Resized.jpg
Quanta Services Sets New Drill Operators Up for Success Through Training
Jul 02, 2019
GettyImages-1012331444.jpg
Field Operations Training Best Practices
Jul 02, 2019