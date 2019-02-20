Aerial Device Features Load Alert System

Terex Utilities will display the Optima TC55 aerial device featuring the Terex Load Alert system at The Work Truck Show, March 5-8, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“The Optima series optimizes weight and payload with enhanced features of ground access, greater side reach, lower travel height, increased boom speed and responsiveness and improved maintenance access,” says Joe Caywood, director of marketing.

Optima TC55 is a 55-ft non-overcenter aerial with up to 42.8 ft of side reach. That’s 3 ft longer than the legacy model, which helps with truck positioning at the job site. Increased boom speeds and responsiveness also help to increase productivity on the job. Additionally, the platform can be lowered near the ground, making it easier for operators to access and handle tools and equipment passed from the ground crew.

“Fleet managers regularly request reliable equipment with maximum uptime. To that end, Terex reduced and simplified maintenance on the Optima TC55,” Caywood says. A new pedestal design allows for easier access for torquing lower rotation bearing bolts. O-ring face seals allow for improved hydraulic connections and are used on hoses and fittings above rotation.

Additionally, the optional feature of Load Alert will be shown on the aerial device. Load Alert monitors and analyzes the truck’s jib and basket capacity and provides visible and audible alarms when an overload has been detected to aid users to support their safe work practices.

See Optima aerial devices at the 2019 Work Truck Show at Booth #5359 or visit the Web site for more information.