ADRESYS to Showcase Safety Products at Lineman's Expo

ADRESYS, a team of experts with a variety of professional backgrounds and project experience in the energy business, will be exhibiting at the 2019 International Lineman's Expo at the Overland Park Convention Center.

The company develops personal protective equipment for the occupational safety of all people working with dangerous electrical voltages. ADRESYS offers a life-saving and intelligent solution that can detect motion, falls, and most importantly, electric shocks. Built-in wireless connectivity is used to switch off nearby electrical sources and call for help at the same time.

Stop by Booth #233 to try out the solution and give feedback about the product.