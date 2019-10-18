2019 Safety Conference: Protecting Linemen and Saving Lives

The 2019 Lineman's Rodeo Safety Conference focused on educating everyone from apprentices just learning the line trade to experienced journeymen linemen.

The International Lineman's Rodeo is all about safety. To that end, the International Lineman's Rodeo Association (ILRA) started a safety conference about eight years ago to educate the competitors and attendees about hazards and safe work practices.

This year, more than 200 registrants learned about barriers to situational awareness and how to keep safety simple. The following photo gallery shows highlights from the day-and-a-half conference at the Overland Park Convention Center. For more information, look for a story in the December Electric Utility Operations section in T&D World magazine.