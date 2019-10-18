Skip navigation
Menu
Electric Utility Operations

2019 Safety Conference: Protecting Linemen and Saving Lives

IMG_1515.JPG
Start Slideshow
The 2019 Lineman's Rodeo Safety Conference focused on educating everyone from apprentices just learning the line trade to experienced journeymen linemen.

The International Lineman's Rodeo is all about safety. To that end, the International Lineman's Rodeo Association (ILRA) started a safety conference about eight years ago to educate the competitors and attendees about hazards and safe work practices. 

This year, more than 200 registrants learned about barriers to situational awareness and how to keep safety simple. The following photo gallery shows highlights from the day-and-a-half conference at the Overland Park Convention Center. For more information, look for a story in the December Electric Utility Operations section in T&D World magazine. 

 

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Safety and Training
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
IMG_1502.JPG
Congratulations to the 2019 Rodeo Scholarship Winners
Oct 18, 2019
IMG-5682.JPG
Opening Day at the 2019 International Lineman's Expo
Oct 18, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-10-17 at 9.48.08 PM.png
Lakeland Industries Unveils New Line of Apparel for Linemen
Oct 18, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-10-17 at 9.32.49 PM.png
Cooperative Energy Dedicates Engine Power Plant in Mississippi
Oct 18, 2019