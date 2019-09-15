2019 Rodeo Week: Schedule of Events

The T&D World team is excited to welcome the 2019 International Lineman Rodeo competitors and their families to Kansas City. Here is a look at the schedule for the week-long event, which is organized by the International Lineman's Rodeo Association. For more information, visit the Web site.

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. International Lineman’s Rodeo Safety & Training Conference Overland Park Convention Center

9 a.m. Master & Chief Judges will set up rodeo grounds

Thursday, October 17, 2019

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. International Lineman’s Rodeo Safety & Training Conference, Overland Park Convention Center

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. International Lineman Rodeo Expo 2019, Overland Park Convention Center

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Master/Chief Judge’s Meeting, Overland Park Sheraton



Friday, October 18, 2019

9 a.m.-3 p.m. International Lineman Rodeo Expo 2019 Overland Park Convention Center

9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Contestant’s Registration at Overland Park Convention Center. Team members and apprentices must pick up rodeo packets and sign releases. All three team members must pick up their packet together.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Judge’s Meetings (Master, Chief, Event Judges and assistants only). Overland Park Sheraton

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Apprentice Testing Overland Park Convention Center, Courtyard Room 6

6 – 8 p.m. Contestant’s Registration, Open for Late Arrivals, Overland Park Convention Center

6-10 p.m. Barbecue and Trade Night, Overland Park Convention Center. BBQ will be served 6:00-9:00 p.m.



Saturday, October 19, 2019

7 a.m. Opening ceremony and instructions to participants

7:30 a.m. Rodeo competition begins

7 p.m. Awards Banquet, Overland Park Convention Center.

8 p.m. Banquet dinner served.