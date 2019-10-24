Skip navigation
Menu
Electric Utility Operations

2019 Rodeo: Linemen and Their Loved Ones

FamilyGalleryPromoPic.jpg
Start Slideshow
Whether or not the competitors won their events, they were all heroes and winners in the eyes of their families who supported them on the sidelines.

As every lineman knows, it takes a special kind of person to work in the line trade. To get through the long nights and severe storms, some linemen are fortunate to have a supportive family waiting at home for them. 

This photo gallery is dedicated to the "line wives," "line kids," and "line moms, dads, grandmas and grandpas" who stand by their linemen day in and day out. One special week each year, these families are able to see their loved one showcase his or her skills during the International Lineman's Rodeo. 

Here are some of the moments the T&D World team captured on the sidelines and in the children's area of the Agricultural Hall of Fame grounds. 

Do you want us to profile your line family in a future issue of our magazine? Email Field Editor Amy Fischbach

 

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
FamilyGallery12.JPG
Family Fun at the 2019 Lineman's Expo
Oct 21, 2019
IMG_8143.jpg
Local 2 Apprentice Wins $100 Amazon Gift Card Drawing
Oct 24, 2019
COG_Substation17_Technology_Parkway.jpg
Substation Protection: Minimizing Squirrel Outages
Oct 23, 2019
P1000150.JPG
2019 Lineman's Rodeo: Experience the Action
Oct 21, 2019