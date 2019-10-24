2019 Rodeo: Linemen and Their Loved Ones

Whether or not the competitors won their events, they were all heroes and winners in the eyes of their families who supported them on the sidelines.

As every lineman knows, it takes a special kind of person to work in the line trade. To get through the long nights and severe storms, some linemen are fortunate to have a supportive family waiting at home for them.

This photo gallery is dedicated to the "line wives," "line kids," and "line moms, dads, grandmas and grandpas" who stand by their linemen day in and day out. One special week each year, these families are able to see their loved one showcase his or her skills during the International Lineman's Rodeo.

Here are some of the moments the T&D World team captured on the sidelines and in the children's area of the Agricultural Hall of Fame grounds.

Do you want us to profile your line family in a future issue of our magazine? Email Field Editor Amy Fischbach.