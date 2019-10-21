2019 Lineman's Rodeo Week: Trade Night Tradition

At the Lineman's Rodeo Trade Night, linemen and their families traded everything from lineman-themed onesies to hats, mugs and T-shirts.

On the night before the International Lineman's Rodeo, competitors and their families come together for a night of camaraderie, networking and some serious T-shirt trading. An hour before they are allowed to ride up the escalators for the official Trade Night, they line up at the Overland Park Convention Center with duffels, trash bags and even big boxes of merchandise.

As soon as they get the green light, they head upstairs, where tables are set up for trading. Afterward, they can enjoy some Kansas City barbecue with their teammates and friends from different companies.

Here's a look at some of our favorite T-shirts along with the stories behind some of the designs. We look forward to seeing you at the 2020 Trade Night, where T&D World hopes to have some of our own shirts to trade!