2019 Lineman's Rodeo Roundup

The International Lineman's Rodeo brought linemen and their families together for competition, camaraderie and fun.

On a cloudy and rainy morning in Bonner Springs, Kansas, apprentices and journeymen linemen showcased their skills and competed for glory at the 36th annual International Lineman's Rodeo.

While the apprentices competed on their own in the pole climb, hurt man rescue and mystery events, journeymen worked in teams of three for the competition. This photo gallery includes highlights from the Oct. 19 event.

If you have photos from the competition that you want to share with T&D World, email Field Editor Amy Fischbach.