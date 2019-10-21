2019 Lineman's Rodeo: Experience the Action

Thousands of linemen and their families set aside a week in mid-October each year for a special event--the International Lineman's Rodeo. As teams of linemen and apprentices compete in the events, their families and friends cheer them on at the sidelines. Also, the bond of the brotherhood and sisterhood of line work runs deep at the event.

Because not all of our subscribers may not have been able to make it out to the Rodeo this year due to storm work or other obligations, here is a video clip with highlights from the event, which was the largest in its 36-year history.

Do you have video clips you want to share with T&D World from the Rodeo? Email them to Field Editor Amy Fischbach.