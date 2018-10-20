Menu
Electric Utility Operations

2018 Rodeo: Teams of Linemen and Their Tools

On the day of the International Lineman's Rodeo, journeymen linemen stock their tool carts with all of their necessary gear--from fall protection harnesses to hand tools. As the three-member journeymen teams walk from one event to the another on the expansive Rodeo grounds, they pull the tool carts behind them so they have everything they need to compete. 

While the International Lineman's Rodeo Association (ILRA) provides some of the special products and equipment for the events, the competitors are also expected to supply their own gear. For example, they must bring their own hooks, belt, hard hat, safety glasses and long-sleeved shirt. In addition, the ILRA requires them to supply their own hand tools, work gloves with a gauntlet, 20 kV rubber gloves with protectors, hand lines, hood bag and line hose bags. 

The T&D World team captured the following photos of some of the teams with their tool carts on the Rodeo grounds. Do you want for us to also include a photo of your team? E-mail Amy Fischbach, Field Editor for the Electric Utility Operations section of T&D World

 

