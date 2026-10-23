DOE Announces $250 Million for TVA Transmission and Distribution Projects Across Eight States

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced plans to provide $250 million in federal funding to support 84 transmission and distribution projects across eight states through the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). The projects are expected to add approximately 2.5 gigawatts (GW) of grid capacity to help mitigate outages and improve grid resilience.

The award totals approximately $581 million, including $250 million in federal funding and about $331 million in applicant cost-share funding. The projects are expected to support approximately 2.58 million families and businesses and create about 800 jobs.

The funding is part of the Resilience Amplified: Multi-Market Grid Interconnection Initiative under DOE's Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) program.

“America's electric grid cannot become a roadblock to economic growth,” said Office of Electricity (OE) Assistant Secretary Katie Jereza. “By bringing TVA and local utilities together, we're helping reduce costly outages and deliver more power where it's needed. That means fewer disruptions for families, more opportunities for businesses, and a stronger foundation for American jobs.”

The award follows DOE's selection of TVA for the Speed to Power through Accelerated Reconductoring and other Key Advanced Transmission Technology Upgrades (SPARK) program. Together, the GRIP and SPARK projects represent nearly $741 million in planned grid investment, including approximately $329.8 million in federal support. The projects are expected to add more than 4,300 megawatts (MW) of grid capacity.

Under the SPARK program, TVA plans to upgrade approximately 125 miles of existing transmission lines across Tennessee, Alabama and North Carolina using advanced conductors and grid-management technology. The $159.7 million project is expected to add approximately 1,900 MW of transmission capacity and reduce congestion.

Final federal funding, project scope, schedules and other award conditions remain subject to executed DOE agreements and applicable environmental, permitting, regulatory and Tribal reviews.