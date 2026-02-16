DOE Announces $175 Million in Funding for Six Projects to Modernize Coal-Fired Power Plants

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $175 million in funding for six projects to modernize, retrofit, and extend the useful life of coal-fired power plants serving rural and remote communities across the United States, keeping dependable energy sources online, strengthening grid reliability, and helping keep electricity costs low for American families and businesses.

The projects are part of the Department’s $525 million effort to expand and strengthen America’s coal fleet through targeted upgrades increasing efficiency, extending plant life, and adding dependable capacity using infrastructure already built and connected to the grid. Modernizing existing plants provide the fastest and cost-effective ways to deliver reliable power, while preserving high-wage energy jobs, especially across Appalachian communities.

“For years, previous administrations targeted America’s coal industry and the workers who power our country, forcing the premature closure of reliable plants, and driving up electricity costs,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright. “These investments will keep America’s coal plants operating, keep costs low for Americans, and ensure we have the reliable power needed to keep the lights on and power our future.”

The actions advance President Trump’s Executive Orders Reinvigorating America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Industry and Strengthening the Reliability and Security of the United States Electric Grid to restore common-sense energy policies prioritizing dependable power, affordability, and American workers.

As electricity demand is increasing, dependable, around-the-clock generation is essential to maintain a reliable and affordable power system. By upgrading existing coal facilities, DOE is strengthening the backbone of America's power grid and ensuring communities have access to secure, reliable energy.

Selected projects include the following: