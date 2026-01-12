Iberdrola Energizes Largest Transmission Line Project in Brazil

Neoenergia, the Brazilian subsidiary of Iberdrola, has completed the energization of the final section of the Alto Paranaíba Project, marking the delivery of one of the largest electricity transmission initiatives in Brazil. The project increases transmission capacity between the northern part of the state of Minas Gerais and São Paulo.

The Alto Paranaíba lot was awarded to Neoenergia through the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) transmission auction 001/2022. The infrastructure includes 1,600 kilometers of transmission lines, 3,250 towers and six substations, making it the largest transmission project developed by Neoenergia in the country.

The work was completed more than 15 months ahead of the deadline established by ANEEL and involved an investment of approximately 4.2 billion reais (around 669 million euros).

According to Iberdrola, the final phase of the project “was delivered with a high level of satisfaction, supported by highly qualified teams committed to excellence at every stage.” The company also said this milestone “underscores the company’s commitment to the development and strengthening of Brazil’s electricity sector.”