Terna Completes Installation of the Western Branch of the Tyrrhenian Link

Terna has announced completion of work on laying a submarine cable of the western branch of the Tyrrhenian Link.

The connection will link Sicily and Sardinia, reaching a depth of 2,150 m. Around 480 km of submarine cables have been installed, stretching from Fiumetorto in the municipality of Termini Imerese (PA) to Terra Mala (CA) in three months.

Laying was performed in two stages: the first, with a length of around 200 km, was completed in September; the second, measuring 280 km, got underway in late November. Work was completed off the Sardinian coast at Quartu Sant'Elena (CA) on board the Aurora, a ship belonging to Nexans, a company dealing with design and production of cable connection systems.

Terna expects to make an overall investment of $4.32 billion in the Tyrrhenian Link, which is comprised of two 500 kV DC connections: the eastern branch between Campania and Sicily, and the western branch between Sicily and Sardinia. The infrastructure will stretch for around 970 km through submarine cables, with each branch providing a transport capacity of 1,000 MW. Work is scheduled to be completed in 2028.

The Tyrrhenian Link will contribute to achieve the decarbonization goals set out in the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan. The infrastructure, crucial to the security of the Italian and European electricity grid, will strengthen the interconnection between Campania, Sicily and Sardinia, increasing exchange capacity as well as improving the adequacy and flexibility of the national electricity transmission grid.