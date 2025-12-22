Terna: Approximately €800 Million in New Infrastructure to Be Operational by End of 2025

Terna expects around €800 million in development infrastructure to be operational by the end of 2025. Since 2023, infrastructure investments exceeding €2 billion have entered operation, aimed at strengthening the Italian electricity transmission grid.

Projects that have become operational since 2023 include the submarine power connection between the Island of Elba and the mainland, upgrades to the Sicilian electricity grid, and new interconnections with Austria and France. These works are intended to improve grid security, flexibility and capacity for integrating renewable energy sources.

During the same period, more than 80 projects were authorized, representing investments of over €6 billion. Many of these works are currently under construction and focus on increasing grid efficiency, improving the management of peak demand and enhancing the transfer of electricity from generation areas to consumption centers.

In 2025, more than 300 kilometres of new electrical connections were built, with an emphasis on solutions designed to reduce environmental impact. These include works linked to the Milan–Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, involving over 130 kilometres of underground power lines. In Sicily, the 380 kV Paternò–Pantano–Priolo line was completed, supporting service continuity and renewable energy integration.

Additional infrastructure that has entered operation since 2023 includes underground interconnections between Italy and France and between Italy and Austria, which increase exchange capacity in Alpine regions, and the submarine power line connecting Elba to Piombino, doubling the island’s grid connections.

With regard to authorizations, the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and regional authorities have approved 36 new Terna projects nationwide, representing investments of approximately €1 billion. Key projects authorized in 2025 include grid rationalization in Brianza West, a new electrical substation in Volpago (Treviso), electrification of landing points at the port of La Spezia, restructuring of Rome’s south-west grid area, and a new substation in Perdasdefogu (Nuoro).

Since 2023, Terna has also obtained authorization for projects of national and European relevance aimed at supporting decarbonization and increasing cross-border exchange capacity. These include submarine connections such as the western branch of the Tyrrhenian Link between Sicily and Sardinia, the Sa.Co.I 3 connection between Sardinia, Corsica and Tuscany, the Adriatic Link between Marche and Abruzzo, the Elmed interconnection between Italy and Tunisia, and the Bolano–Annunziata line between Calabria and Sicily.

In parallel with infrastructure development, Terna has defined a Safety Plan for 2025 that includes measures to prevent and mitigate outages through advanced monitoring and control technologies, infrastructure digitization and actions to improve resilience to climate impacts. Within its Industrial Plan, the Group has allocated €2.3 billion to strengthen the security and stability of the national electricity system, including the installation of new regulation equipment such as synchronous compensators, reactors, Statcoms and stabilizing resistors.