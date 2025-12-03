Entergy Louisiana Inaugurates Construction on Two Combined-Cycle Combustion Turbine Generation Facilities in Richland Parish

Entergy Louisiana has inaugurated the start of construction on a pair of new combined-cycle combustion turbine (CCCT) generation facilities, Franklin Farms Power Station 1 and 2 in Richland Parish, approved by the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

The Franklin Farms Power Station represents an investment in modern energy infrastructure designed to strengthen reliability, power economic expansion in north Louisiana, and deliver economic benefits, like capital investment, construction and technology jobs, and lasting value for local communities and Entergy customers statewide.

The project highlights Entergy Louisiana’s aim to deliver modern, efficient and dependable energy solutions for the state’s communities, industries and digital future. The two power plants will add approximately 1,500 MW of highly efficient natural gas generation capacity. The two plants are part of a new interconnection study process to ensure Louisiana meets the speed to market needed in a power-first world.

The new CCCT facilities will feature modern technology using less fuel to produce more power, resulting in lower emissions and improved system reliability. The next-generation infrastructure will help Entergy Louisiana meet growing energy demands, provide operational flexibility to integrate renewable resources, and ensure customers continue to benefit from low-cost and dependable service.

Construction on the two facilities will begin immediately following the groundbreaking, with both projects expected to be completed and operational by late 2028.

Meta’s new data center in north Louisiana is expected to support over 5,000 construction jobs and 500 operational jobs (once completed), and long-term economic opportunities to the state. The new generation facilities will support this development and ensure all of Entergy’s customers have access to reliable, resilient, and sustainable power.

The collaboration between Entergy Louisiana and Meta was recognized at the inaugural Louisiana Energy Awards. The partnership strengthens Louisiana’s position as a hub for data-driven industries while promoting cleaner, more efficient energy use.

Entergy Louisiana customers will benefit from Meta’s operations in Louisiana, through lower energy costs and enhanced system resilience. Once operational, Meta’s contributions to costs otherwise paid by all customers are expected to reduce customer bills.

Meta is expected to lower customer storm charges by an average of approximately 10% and reduce the bill impacts of resilience upgrades for customers by a similar amount. Over the 15-year agreement, Meta’s contributions toward Entergy’s system costs, including storm recovery, are projected to save customers approximately $650 million, helping keep bills lower across Louisiana.

Under the terms of the agreement, Meta will fund the full cost of the utility infrastructure required to interconnect and serve its Richland Parish data center. The structure, consistent with regulatory measures designed to protect consumers, prevents cost-shifting to other customers.

The new generation resources added to Entergy Louisiana’s system will provide additional fuel savings and long-term reliability benefits for customers statewide. The projects will deliver many benefits to local communities through job creation, increased tax revenues, and enhanced system reliability.

Construction and long-term operation of the new facilities will generate economic activity in Richland Parish and surrounding areas, while improved grid performance will reduce outages and support future business expansion.