DOE Grants $1 Billion Loan to Restart Constellation’s Crane Clean Energy Center on Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island

Constellation announced that its Crane Clean Energy Center on Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island is now supported by a $1 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

According to the company, this is the first time the DOE Loan Programs Office has completed a conditional loan commitment and financial close simultaneously. The interest-bearing loan, provided through the Energy Dominance Financing Program, is intended to reduce Constellation’s financing costs and encourage private investment to support the return of nuclear energy generation to the grid.

“DOE’s quick action and leadership is another huge step towards bringing hundreds of megawatts of reliable nuclear power onto the grid at this critical moment," said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation. "Under the Trump administration, the FERC and DOE have made it possible for us to vastly expedite this restart without compromising quality or safety. It’s a great example of how America first energy policies create jobs, growth and opportunities and make the grid more reliable. Utilities and grid operators are moving too slowly and need to make regulatory changes that will allow our nation to unlock its abundant energy potential. Constellation and nuclear energy are helping to lead the way and we are thankful to President Trump and Secretary Wright for putting the ‘energy’ back into DOE.”

“Pennsylvania is leading America's energy independence and the AI revolution by providing safe, clean, reliable nuclear power,” said Senator Dave McCormick. “Today’s loan by President Trump and the Department of Energy is great news as it helps Constellation advance the restart of the Crane Clean Energy Center, while creating 3,400 new jobs and more than 800 megawatts of carbon-free electricity operating 24/7 to meet our increasing energy demands and economic growth across the region. I am thrilled to see Constellation’s continued commitment to the Commonwealth, beyond those investments announced at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit this past July.”

The restart of the reactor is occurring amid growing electricity demand driven by electrification and increased data center development. The Crane facility is expected to contribute around-the-clock power to support grid stability. An economic impact study commissioned by the Pennsylvania Building & Construction Trades Council found that the project is expected to help moderate electricity prices; create approximately 3,400 direct and indirect jobs; contribute more than $16 billion to Pennsylvania’s GDP; and generate over $3 billion in state and federal tax revenue.

The Crane Clean Energy Center is currently more than 80% staffed, with over 500 employees that include engineers, mechanics, technicians and licensed operator trainees. Inspections and regulatory reviews are progressing as planned. Constellation has also committed more than $1 million over five years in charitable contributions to support workforce development and local organizations. In 2025, the company contributed $200,000 to more than a dozen regional charities, nonprofit organizations and workforce programs.

The launch of the Crane Clean Energy Center is part of Constellation’s broader multi-billion-dollar investment in its nuclear fleet. The company aims to extend the operational life of existing nuclear plants and increase their output to support long-term energy needs for households and businesses.