Ontario Minister of Energy and Mines Announce Launch of Expert Panel to Strengthen Local Electricity Distribution

Stephen Lecce, Member of Provincial Parliament of Ontario and Minister of Energy and Mines, has announced the launch of the Panel for Utility Leadership and Service Excellence (PULSE), a strategic advisory group to ensure the province’s electricity distribution system powers the economy in the G7.

The panel of industry experts and municipal representatives will support Energy for Generations, the government’s long-term plan to deliver reliable energy, support jobs and power Ontario’s future.

Ontario's distribution system requires a capital, with the Electricity Distributors Association (EDA) estimating $73.88–$86.07 billion over the next two decades to maintain existing assets. The level of investment for stronger and smarter power lines, digital grid management tools and new substations, limits the current spending trajectory of most Local Distribution Companies (LDCs).

Many of Ontario’s nearly 60 utilities are at risk for future credit downgrades resulting in higher borrowing costs absorbed by ratepayers.

The government is seeking recommendations to end the vast disparity of service standards and connection timelines, including response times following extreme weather events. The expert panel will advise Ontario’s government on pathways to mandate and strengthen customer service improvements, in addition to efforts to reduce costs on ratepayers by enhancing shared services and procurement across utilities.

The PULSE will provide recommendations on investment frameworks, operational best practices, and regulatory reform planning required for a reliable electricity distribution system across Ontario.

Their work will include:

· Recommending operational and customer service improvements across the system

· Identifying strategies to address rising financing gaps to fund electricity infrastructure

· Addressing barriers to attracting investments into municipally owned LDCs

· Reviewing ownership, governance and investment models that balance municipal interests, financial stability and system efficiency

Minister Lecce has appointed Anthony Haines, Paula Conboy, Alexander Nuttall and David MacNaughton. The work of the panel will be supported by Stephen Poloz in the role of expert advisor.

By advising on investment frameworks, operational best practices and regulatory reform, PULSE will help ensure the sector to finance and deliver the electricity system expansion required to power new homes and a strong economy, without affecting service quality or affordability. PULSE is expected to deliver its final recommendations to the Minister of Energy and Mines in early 2026.

“Ontario’s communities are growing, and we need to ensure we have the energy infrastructure in place to power that growth,” said Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Through PULSE’s recommendations, we will ensure that every community has access to power that is safe, affordable, and resilient—both today and for generations to come.