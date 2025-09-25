Enel Distribución Expands Power Capacity with New Queule Feeder

Enel Distribución has completed the Queule electrical feeder, a 5.6-mile line running through the Pedro Aguirre Cerda, Cerrillos, and Estación Central municipalities. The feeder begins at the Lo Valledor electrical substation and supplies electricity to about 30,000 customers across the three cities.

The project increases power distribution capacity to support multiple transformers and meet growing regional demand. Equipped with nine remote-control devices, the feeder can transfer loads from other feeders if a failure or disconnection occurs, helping shorten response times and speed power restoration.

“An electrical feeder is a crucial artery in the city’s power distribution network. Increasing the number of feeders improves our ability to deliver high-quality electricity. We aim to enhance system reliability through such projects, ensuring a more dependable and resilient supply by using advanced technology and specialized equipment that monitor the network,” said Francisco Messen, Construction, Operations, and Maintenance Manager at Enel Distribución.

Most of the customers served by the new feeder are in Pedro Aguirre Cerda, with additional coverage in Cerrillos and Estación Central.

Luis Astudillo, mayor of Pedro Aguirre Cerda, said, “We have made a significant advancement. This project fulfills a strong community wish: a safer and more reliable electricity supply after years of power outages. We remain committed to building a more dignified community with an improved quality of life for all.”

Johnny Yáñez, mayor of Cerrillos, added, “This feeder will improve service for the community. Although wind and rain can cause challenges during winter, this project makes the electrical networks more reliable by including coated cables. We are also working on additional initiatives. All community improvement projects are appreciated.”

The Queule feeder is part of Enel Distribución’s annual investment plan, which includes 16 other new feeders in its concession area. “As part of the works plan, we will commission 17 new feeders this year, including installing electrical networks, remote-controlled equipment, and digital infrastructure to ensure the distribution system operates quickly and efficiently. This will help us build a stronger, more modern network prepared to serve new customers,” Messen said.