Piclo Expands US Distributed Energy Marketplace to All 50 States

Piclo, a global marketplace for distributed energy resources (DERs), has scaled its US platform nationwide, reaching all 50 states just six months after its March launch. The expansion reflects growing demand from utilities and DER providers for a standardized, transparent marketplace to manage flexible capacity.

Since its launch, Piclo has registered 1 gigawatt of DERs in the United States, including batteries, electric vehicle fleets, smart buildings, and commercial and industrial demand response assets. The platform now lists over 400 programs and procurement opportunities from more than 350 utility buyers across the country.

The US grid faces increasing pressure from electrification, extreme weather events, and rising demand from energy-intensive sectors such as data centers. Flexible DERs provide utilities with tools to balance supply and demand and reduce the need for certain infrastructure investments.

Piclo’s platform allows DER providers, including aggregators and virtual power plants, to register assets once and access multiple utility programs, helping streamline participation and accelerate time-to-market. The system also provides utilities with a cost-effective way to procure flexible capacity and address local grid needs.

Early partnerships have been established with utilities and aggregators in New York, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, including National Grid, United Illuminating (Avangrid), and Eversource.