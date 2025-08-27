Xcel Energy Receives Approval to Extend Prairie Island Nuclear Plant Operations

Xcel Energy has received approval from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to extend operations of the Prairie Island nuclear plant into the early 2050s.

“As the only 24/7 carbon-free resource currently available, nuclear energy will play a foundational role in meeting our customers’ growing energy demand, supporting economic development, and ensuring energy security in the Upper Midwest,” said Ryan Long, president, Xcel Energy — Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. “We appreciate the Commission’s continued recognition of nuclear energy’s importance and the thoughtful input of many stakeholders, including the Prairie Island Indian Community, the City of Red Wing and Goodhue County.”

The Commission’s unanimous vote included approval for increased storage of spent fuel at the plant. Xcel Energy plans to apply to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in 2026 for a 20-year extension of the facility’s operating licenses. The federal review process typically takes 18 to 24 months and focuses on safety and reliability.

Prairie Island’s two units produce a combined 1,100 megawatts of electricity, serving more than 1 million homes across the Upper Midwest. The units’ current licenses expire in 2033 and 2034.

Xcel Energy noted that its nuclear plants contribute to local economies. The Prairie Island facility, in operation for 50 years, is a significant employer in Goodhue County.

The company operates two nuclear plants, Prairie Island and Monticello, and has extended the Monticello plant’s operations through 2050 following regulatory approvals.

“Today’s approval from the Public Utilities Commission sends a message to our nuclear team that the work they do to power our customers’ lives is valued throughout the state,” said Werner Paulhardt, site vice president of the Prairie Island plant. “We’re proud of the role our team has in delivering safe, reliable, carbon-free electricity throughout the Upper Midwest.”

Xcel Energy is currently providing about $250 million in federal nuclear production tax credits from the Prairie Island and Monticello plants to its customers across the region.