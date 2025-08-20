Kairos Power’s Hermes 2 Plant to Deliver 50 MW of Energy to TVA Grid Powering Google Data Centers in Tennessee and Alabama

Google, Kairos Power, and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) have collaborated to meet America’s growing energy demand and strengthen the country’s leadership in advanced nuclear energy.

Through a new power purchase agreement (PPA) between Kairos Power and TVA, Kairos Power’s Hermes 2 Plant in Oak Ridge, TN, will deliver up to 50 MW of energy to the TVA grid powering Google data centers in Tennessee and Alabama.

TVA will buy electricity from an advanced, GEN IV reactor, and Hermes 2 under Kairos Power’s deal with Google to enable 500 MW of new, advanced nuclear capacity to come online by 2035 in support of Google’s load growth. Kairos Power will increase Hermes 2's output from 28 MW to 50 MW generated by a single reactor, scheduled to begin operations in 2030, to accelerate the delivery of clean energy to Google.

As part of the agreement, Google will receive the clean energy attributes from the plant through the TVA system to further decarbonize its data center operations in Montgomery County, Tennessee, and Jackson County, Alabama, and support future growth in the region.

The collaboration highlights TVA's goal to integrate innovative, firm energy sources like Kairos Power's advanced nuclear technology to support the development of new, clean generation within its service territory.

“This collaboration with TVA, Kairos Power, and the Oak Ridge community will accelerate the deployment of innovative nuclear technologies and help support the needs of our growing digital economy while also bringing firm carbon-free energy to the electricity system,” said Amanda Peterson Corio, Google’s Global Head of Data Center Energy. “Lessons from the development and operation of the Hermes 2 plant will help drive down the cost of future reactors, improving the economics of clean firm power generation in the TVA region and beyond.”

Google, Kairos Power, and TVA aim to deliver an innovative solution for industrial energy users to meet their growing business needs responsibly while driving local economic growth and opportunity. The approach will protect electricity customers by limiting development costs to first movers while helping to reduce costs for customers as additional units are delivered.