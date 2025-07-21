Georgia PSC Approves Agreement with Georgia Power to Produce Additional Energy

The Georgia Public Service Commission has unanimously approved an agreement with Georgia Power to produce at least 6,000 new MW of energy between 2029 and 2031.

If Georgia Power requires, the PSC will allow an additional 2,500 MW of new energy for a total of 8,500 MW in the mentioned time period. The agreement finalizes the 2025 Georgia Power Integrated Resource Plan, a long-range power production plan that is updated by the PSC every three years.

Georgia Power and the PSC’s Public Interest Advocacy Staff disagreed over the amount of new energy large load customers were expected to consume over the next several years, although both sides agreed it to be significant, throughout the 2025 IRP hearings.

In the end, the Commissioners approved an agreement that sets new production with a 6,000 MW minimum and 8,500 MW maximum, to be based on proven need. Georgia Power will continue to file quarterly Large Load Economic Development Reports and both parties will continue to review and update the methodology for estimating data center load growth.

The approved Georgia Power IRP will continue Georgia’s diverse energy portfolio with mix of nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, coal and renewable energy sources. The approved IRP also budgeted $161 million to demand-side management programs to help reduce strain on the power grid.

The $161 million is $70 million more than requested by some intervenors. Several intervenors in the case signed onto the final agreement including Advanced Power Alliance, the Georgia Association of Manufacturers, the Georgia Solar Energy Association, Southern Renewable Energy Association, the United States Department of Defense and other federal Executive Agencies, and Walmart.