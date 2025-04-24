680a8e78f6cb7eb99d9d8564 Screenshot 450

DOE Releases Third Loan Disbursement to Holtec to Reopen the Palisades Nuclear Plant

April 24, 2025
The action released $46,709,358 of the up to $1.52 billion loan guarantee to Holtec for the nuclear plant, which will provide 800 MW of affordable, reliable baseload power in Michigan, upon completion.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Chris Wright has released the third loan disbursement to Holtec for the reopening of the Palisades Nuclear Plant.

The plant will restart a commercial nuclear reactor that ceased operations, subject to U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) licensing approvals. The announcement highlights Holtec’s third disbursement of funds from the Loan Programs Office (LPO) since the announcement of its financial loan close in September 2024.

