Entergy Louisiana Announces Progress on Infrastructure Upgrade Project to Power Meta’s Data Center in Richland Parish

Entergy Louisiana has announced progress on an infrastructure upgrade project to help power Meta’s new data center in Richland Parish.

The construction project, which was completed before schedule, is part of the company’s long-term commitment to support economic development in the region and ensure that customers continue to benefit from a strong and resilient electric system.

The completed work will deliver 10 MW of power, enough to meet the construction needs of Meta’s facility. Entergy Louisiana is also making improvements to benefit all existing customers in the area by increasing power reliability and resilience.

Project Highlights:

Enhanced reliability: Upgrades to a key distribution line will improve electric service for local customers, making the system more resilient to outages and weather events.

Local economic impact: The project has already paid approximately $3 million to Louisiana-based contract partners and $150,000 to local landowners for land rights needed to complete construction.

Community investment: Construction includes rebuilding nearly five miles of electric lines and installing advanced voltage regulation equipment, ensuring both Meta and nearby communities benefit from reliable power.

The work was executed by a team of experienced, local engineers and construction partners including Chain Electric Company of West Monroe, Hunt, Guillot and Associates of Ruston, and RC Boring of Cottonport, among others.