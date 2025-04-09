TVA Selects Locations for Stokes Switching Station and Transmission Line in Logan and Todd Counties

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has selected locations for a new Stokes Switching Station and transmission line in Logan and Todd Counties to prepare for growth and increase power reliability.

The selected locations are expected to have the least impact on the area, based on public input from an open house as well as a virtual open house and additional evaluation of other factors, including social, environmental and engineering impacts. A National Environmental Policy Act review is also pending.

TVA’s switching station will be located on the west side of Old Trenton Road, north of Hadden Road. The power line will begin at the new switching station and extend east to the existing Cave Springs Switching Station. The line would be about 20 miles and built using primarily single- and double-pole (H-frame), steel structures on a 100-foot-wide right of way.

TVA will meet with property owners along the proposed right of way to obtain easements for construction, operation, and maintenance of the project. Property owners will own the property and be compensated for the easements at fair market value. TVA is expected to initiate surveys in fall 2025 and start acquiring easements in summer 2026. Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2027 and completed in fall 2028.

The project is part of TVA’s strategy to set free American energy to power the region’s growth. TVA's existing planning assumption includes building about 5,500 MW of new firm, dispatchable generation by 2029.