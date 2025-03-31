Schneider Electric to Invest Over $700 Million in U.S. Operations Through 2027 to Support Energy, AI Sectors and Job Growth

Schneider Electric is planning to invest over $700 million in its U.S. operations through 2027 to support the nation's energy infrastructure to power AI growth, boost domestic manufacturing, and strengthen energy security.

The investment includes manufacturing expansions and job growth, highlighting the company's customer demand for solutions to increase energy efficiency, scale industrial automation, and deliver a more reliable grid. Schneider Electric's latest U.S. planned investment, along with previous investments in 2023 and 2024 to strengthen its North American supply chain, will surpass $1 billion.

The planned investment is expected to create over 1,000 new jobs and help Schneider Electric continue to play a role in shaping a more innovative, affordable, and energy-efficient future in the U.S. The company aims to recruit more veterans and retiring U.S. service members. Newly created roles will include next-generation manufacturing professionals, engineers, developers, and technical analysts.

Schneider Electric leverages its own technology solutions like the EcoStruxure platform to drive greater electrification, efficiency, and sustainability, with multiple facilities recognized as Lighthouse factories by the World Economic Forum. The investment intends to help the company maintain its leadership position in enabling smart factory transformations, develop and deploy energy efficiency solutions, and bolster its domestic supply chain capabilities.

Facility upgrades, expansions, and openings cover the U.S., including but not limited to:

Mt. Juliet, Tennessee: Constructing a new facility adjacent to the company's recently announced facility to grow its presence in the medium voltage market and introduce new products to the U.S. market.

Andover, Massachusetts: Opening a new power distribution unit laboratory allowing researchers to test power systems for the AI data center market. Also, a new microgrid laboratory to simulate and test fully functioning microgrids under real-world conditions.

Columbia, Missouri: Expanding the current plant with additional space to expand production of molded case circuit breakers and air circuit breakers.

Fairfield, Ohio: Transforming an existing facility by incorporating advanced manufacturing technologies and software to manufacture new products.

El Paso, Texas: Expanding the company's existing campus to keep up with growing demand to increase production of switchgear and power distribution products.

Houston, Texas: Opening an Innovation Center in the heart of the U.S. energy corridor designed to provide hands-on engagement and end-to-end asset visibility with open, innovative, and AI-driven automation solutions that will support the dynamic needs of the US energy and automation landscape.

Raleigh, North Carolina: Opening a Robotics & Motion Center of Excellence to deliver high-performance motion and robotics products, which are enhanced by AI-enabled solutions and tailored to drive efficiency and resilience in U.S. industrial operations.

Welcome, North Carolina: Modernizing existing space for production of switchgear and power distribution products to bolster support for critical infrastructure and industries across the U.S.

Schneider Electric has also introduced its new One Digital Grid Platform, an integrated and AI-enabled software platform which helps utilities to accelerate grid modernization and meet the demands of a complex grid environment. The company also announced its membership in EPRI's DCFlex initiative. Through DCFlex, participants across industries and sectors will explore the role of data centers in supporting the electric grid and enabling better asset utilization.