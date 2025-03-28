DOE Re-Issues $900 Million Solicitation to Deploy Small Modular Reactors

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has re-issued a $900 million solicitation to support the deployment of small modular reactors.

The U.S. electricity demand is expected to increase in the coming years due to consumer needs, data center growth, increased AI use, and the industrial sector’s need for constant power.

Small modular reactors not only provide reliable power for the energy-intensive sectors but also flexible deployment due to their compact size and modular design. Light-water small modular reactors are also anticipated to leverage the existing service and supply chain supporting the country’s existing fleet of light-water reactors, helping increase the deployment of new nuclear reactors.

DOE is offering funding to de-risk the deployment of Generation III+ light-water small modular reactors (Gen III+ SMR) through two tiers:

Tier 1: First Mover Team Support will provide up to $800M to support up to two first mover teams of utility, reactor vendor, constructor, and end-users/off-takers committed to deploying a first plant while facilitating a multi-reactor, Gen III+ SMR orderbook and the opportunity to work with the National Nuclear Security Administration to incorporate safeguards and security by design into the projects.

Tier 2: Fast Follower Deployment Support will provide approximately $100M to spur additional Gen III+ SMR deployments by addressing key gaps that have hindered the domestic nuclear industry in areas such as design, licensing, supply chain, and site preparation.

The selection of awardees will be based on technical merit.