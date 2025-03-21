Arizona Utilities Provide Coal Plant Communities with Grants to Support Economic Development, Planning Efforts

Four organizations serving Arizona communities impacted by the transition away from coal-fired power plants will receive grant funds to strengthen their local economies from the Utilities’ Grant Funding Program.

The program, which is jointly funded by Arizona Public Service (APS), Salt River Project (SRP) and Tucson Electric Power (TEP), provides support to develop new, sustainable economic strategies for residents and other organizations in affected communities.

The following recipients were selected in the sixth round of grants:

Joseph City Foundation will receive a $10,000 grant to assess the opportunity to set up a Community Improvement District that will drive local improvements and revitalization, foster economic development and enhance the quality of life for residents.

Four Corners Economic Development will receive a $15,000 grant to conduct a workforce analysis of San Juan County. The goal is to gain a better understanding of the current labor market and identify strategies to attract new professionals for promising companies considering relocation to the area.

The Town of Springerville will receive $15,000 to hire a grant writer to find opportunities and submit applications for grants to fund programs to spur the local economy.

Round Valley School District will receive $25,000 to fund a grant writer who will assist in new funding opportunities to help offset expenses.

APS, SRP and TEP have committed a combined $1 million to the Utilities Grant Funding Program. APS and TEP funds for the program do not come from customer rates.

The seventh grant application cycle is open and applications are due by April 15, 2025.Tribal, state, and local governments, public schools, economic development groups and nonprofit groups within 75 miles of a closing or closed coal plant are eligible to apply.