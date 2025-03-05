ABB to Invest $120 Million in U.S. to Expand Production Capacity of Low Voltage Electrification Products

ABB, a global provider of electrification and automation solutions, will invest $120 million in the United States to expand the production capacity of its low voltage electrification products.

The investment will help ABB meet increasing demand from customers in industries like data centers, buildings and utilities. ABB not only plans to create 50 new jobs at a manufacturing facility in Selmer, Tennessee, but will also double the size of its existing manufacturing site in Senatobia, Mississippi to generate 200 new jobs.

ABB will invest $80 million to build a new, 320,000 sq. ft. facility in Selmer, TN and replace the existing operations in the facility to increase production capacity by more than 50 percent. The new factory will produce essential electrical distribution equipment for large-scale industrial and technology-driven facilities, including data centers, factories and high-rise residential and office spaces.

ABB’s busway and bus plug products help businesses simplify their power distribution, supporting expansion or reconfiguration without rewiring. The new facility, expected to open in Q4 2026, will add 50 new jobs, increasing ABB’s Selmer workforce by more than 25 percent.

ABB will also invest $40 million to double the footprint of its Senatobia, MS, facility to meet increasing demand for advanced low voltage circuit breakers from customers across North America. ABB’s industrial circuit breakers provide the higher power reliability required for data center expansion, advanced manufacturing facilities, and renewable energy microgrids.

Expanding production will also support growing demand from customers across North America upgrading their aging power infrastructure and expanding their operations. The new facility, expected to open in Q2 2026, will add 200 new jobs to increase the workforce in the Senatobia facility to more than 1,000.

A new $40 million ABB factory will open in Albuquerque, New Mexico in April 2025, to manufacture the latest technologies for power grid hardening and resilience. All new ABB sites demonstrate the latest technologies for sustainable operations, bringing together ABB’s digital and renewable energy solutions to increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions.