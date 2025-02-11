Texas A&M University System Announces Small Modular Reactor Initiative at RELLIS Campus

The Texas A&M University System has announced a new initiative to support the development of small modular reactors (SMRs) as part of a broader effort to expand nuclear energy infrastructure in Texas. The initiative, known as the Energy Proving Ground, will be based at Texas A&M-RELLIS, a 2,400-acre technology and innovation campus in Bryan, Texas.

Chancellor John Sharp has offered land near the Texas A&M University campus to four nuclear technology companies — Kairos Power, Natura Resources, Terrestrial Energy, and Aalo Atomics — to advance research and deployment of SMRs. These advanced reactors are designed to provide reliable, carbon-free energy and support growing demands, including those from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and other high-energy industries.

“The United States needs more power, and Texas is stepping up to help meet that need,” Sharp said. “Through collaboration with state leadership and industry innovators, the Texas A&M System is prepared to play a key role in advancing the next generation of nuclear energy.”

The initiative aims to facilitate the commercial readiness of SMR technologies by providing a dedicated site for prototype testing and development. The companies involved will work toward deploying reactors at Texas A&M-RELLIS, with the first units potentially operational within five years. Once completed, these reactors could contribute power to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid.

To facilitate the project, Texas A&M System officials have begun the application process with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for an Early Site Permit, which will support the potential development of commercial power generation facilities. The proposed site is expected to accommodate multiple SMRs with a combined electrical output exceeding one gigawatt.

Joe Elabd, vice chancellor for research at the Texas A&M System, emphasized the broader impact of the initiative: “The Energy Proving Ground will provide a platform for companies to safely test their SMRs and help set the stage for deploying small nuclear reactors across the country.”

This initiative aligns with the Texas A&M System’s commitment to advancing nuclear research, education, and energy production, reinforcing its role as a leader in sustainable energy solutions.