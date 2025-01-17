MISO Selects Ameren to Build Critical Grid Infrastructure Projects in Missouri, Illinois and Several Midwest States

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) has selected Ameren to build multiple critical energy infrastructure projects worth approximately $1.3 billion to transmit clean, reliable energy to distribution grids in Missouri, Illinois and several Midwest states.

The projects are part of a portfolio of energy infrastructure investments under MISO's Long-Range Transmission Plan.

The energy corridors identified in MISO's Tranche 2.1 portfolio will work along with Ameren's current transmission system to enhance reliability and resiliency for customers while supporting economic development. Increasing access to diverse energy resources across the MISO footprint will ensure customer affordability and access to clean energy for many people.

Ameren plans to bid on other infrastructure projects in Tranche 2.1 where the company's capabilities and current resources are expected to improve reliability, resiliency and affordability for customers.

"As demand for reliable energy increases, it is imperative that we strengthen the transmission system to utilize diverse energy resources across the Midwest to support the needs of our residents and businesses," said Shawn Schukar, chairman and president of Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation. "The energy delivered by these projects will boost reliability and enable the bi-state region to compete for economic development opportunities, including the expansion and relocation of energy-intensive industries."