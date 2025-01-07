Xcel Energy to Extend Operations of Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant Following Renewal of Operating License

Xcel Energy will extend the operation of its Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant followed by the recent renewal of the plant’s operating license by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

The federal approval will allow the plant to operate an additional 20 years, through 2050, provided the plant’s extended operation is approved by state regulators too.

“The Monticello plant has long been an essential source of clean, safe and reliable energy, powering more than 500,000 homes annually in the Upper Midwest,” said Bob Frenzel, Xcel Energy chairman, president and CEO. “As the only 24/7 carbon-free energy source we have, nuclear energy will be key to accelerating our journey to a clean energy future while ensuring we also meet the unprecedented growth in our customers’ demand for electricity.”

Xcel Energy plans to seek approval from state regulators to match the 20-year operating license extension at the federal level. The company has received approval from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to extend operations at Monticello for the first half of this period, through 2040, and will return to the PUC to seek approval for the additional 10 years in the future.