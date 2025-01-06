KOC Electric to Triple Ultra-High-Voltage Transformer Production Capacity at Ulsan Plant

LS ELECTRIC announced that KOC Electric has expanded its ultra-high-voltage transformer production facility at its Ulsan plant, marking the first production of 154 kV transformers.

KOC Electric invested $20.15 million to build an additional 4,621 m² (approximately 1,398 pyeong) production facility capable of testing and producing 200 MW 345 kV-grade transformers. The expansion will help the company enlarge its product range from 154 kV to 230 kV ultra-high-voltage transformers, increasing its production capacity from $20.40 million annually to over $68 million—more than threefold.

With growing energy infrastructure demand in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, KOC Electric is increasing its ultra-high-voltage capacity and aims to increase its export ratio from 10% to 40% by 2026.

With KOC Electric securing $68 million in high-voltage transformer capacity through this expansion, LS ELECTRIC plans to enhance its own Busan high-voltage facility by the end of 2025. This will enable the company to achieve a combined annual high-voltage capacity of $476.06 million by 2026.

“KOC Electric has successfully completed its expansion, allowing us to jointly address domestic and international ultra-high-voltage market demands and create synergies,” said Koo Ja-Kyun, Chairman of LS ELECTRIC. “This investment is not about short-term market booms but about securing sustainable market dominance."