DOE Advances Three High-Priority Areas in National Interest Electric Transmission Corridor Designation Process

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the advancement of three potential National Interest Electric Transmission Corridors (NIETCs) to Phase 3 of the designation process, part of a broader effort to strengthen the nation’s electric grid.

NIETCs identify regions where insufficient transmission infrastructure may harm consumers and where additional transmission capacity could address critical national priorities, such as improving reliability and reducing costs.

The Three Potential NIETCs Moving Forward Are:

Lake Erie-Canada Corridor: Encompassing parts of Lake Erie and Pennsylvania, this corridor aims to support cross-border transmission and enhance grid reliability in the region. Southwestern Grid Connector Corridor: Covering areas of Colorado, New Mexico, and a small portion of western Oklahoma, this corridor is designed to address transmission gaps and improve connectivity in the Southwest. Tribal Energy Access Corridor: Spanning parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and five Tribal Reservations, this corridor seeks to increase energy access and support economic development in Tribal communities.

Public Engagement and Environmental Review:

The DOE has launched a 60-day public comment period, open through February 14, 2025, to gather feedback on the proposed corridors, including their geographic boundaries and potential environmental, cultural, and socioeconomic effects.

During Phase 3, the DOE will refine corridor boundaries, conduct required environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other federal laws, and engage with the public, state governments, Tribal Nations, and other stakeholders. The DOE is also coordinating with the Department of Defense to address any potential impacts on military testing, training, or operations within these areas.

Following the close of the public comment period, the DOE will finalize public engagement plans for each corridor and determine environmental review obligations in Winter and Spring 2025. Draft designation reports and related environmental documents will be released for additional public comment later in 2025.

Additionally, the DOE is releasing detailed maps of the three proposed corridors, along with geographic information system (GIS) data, to provide transparency and encourage public input. The DOE also identified known transmission projects under development within these corridors to highlight opportunities for alignment with NIETC goals.

Previous NIETC Areas Not Moving Forward:

In refining the proposed corridors, the DOE combined four of the original 10 potential NIETCs identified during Phase 2. The following areas will be not advancing:

New York-New England

New York-Mid-Atlantic

Midwest-Plains

Mid-Atlantic

Delta-Plains

Mountain-Northwest

According to the DOE, this decision does not preclude future consideration of these or other areas for NIETC designation.