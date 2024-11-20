Hitachi Energy Secures $300 Million Contract to Enhance Sweden’s Power Capacity

Hitachi Energy, along with Kanonaden Entreprenad Malardalen AB, has rececived a $300 million contract by Svenska kraftnat to enhance Sweden’s power transmission network.

Hitachi Energy will install up to ten series compensation systems, expected to be operational by 2030. This will not only increase the capacity of existing transmission lines but also the country’s renewable energy consumption from hydro and wind resources in North Sweden.

The technology is cost-effective and eco-efficient, as it improves the power transfer capacity of existing power lines. The solutions are expected to provide enough power to serve an additional one million households, supporting Sweden’s renewable energy mix and contributing to energy security.

It is possible to increase the transmitted power by up to 50 percent through new and existing power lines by installing series compensation systems at one or more suitable points in a power grid. A series-compensated system helps more power to be transmitted over existing power lines and improves the voltage stability in a power grid.

Hitachi Energy's ongoing investments in Sweden, including a $330 million investment, supports local capacity expansion and talent attraction. This is part of the company’s plans to invest $6 billion globally, in expanding manufacturing capacity, engineering, digital, R&D, and partnerships, by 2027.

Hitachi Energy is expanding and modernizing its factories in Ludvika and Smedjebacken. The company also plans to create 2,000 additional employees by 2027.