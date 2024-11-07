The Baltic States to Connect to European Electricity Grid

From February 8, 2025, the Baltic states’ electricity systems will operate independently and autonomously, synchronizing with the continental European electricity system, after an isolated operation test.

“We will also be able to independently manage the electricity system’s frequency, participate more actively in the EU’s common electricity market, and use the installed infrastructure to integrate more renewable energy generation into Lithuania’s system,” said Dainius Kreivys, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

Lithuania’s electricity system was synchronous with the IPS/UPS system connecting Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and other countries, while the frequency of the electricity system of the Baltic states was centrally managed and coordinated by the dispatching centre in Moscow. In early 2025, the Baltic states will depart the BRELL ring and connect to the continental European electricity grid.

The synchronization of the Baltic states with the continental European grid will take place through the extension of the existing link between Lithuania and Poland, LitPol Link.

The internal transmission grids of the Baltic states and Poland are reinforced, synchronous compensators are installed, and the systems are prepared for disconnection from the IPS/UPS system and autonomous frequency control as a preparation for the synchronization.