Construction Begins on the Eastern Green Link 2 in Aberdeenshire

SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission have announced initiation of construction on the Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) in Aberdeenshire.

EGL2 is a $5.75 billion, 525 kV, 2 GW HVDC subsea transmission cable from Peterhead in Scotland to Drax in Yorkshire delivered as a joint venture by both the companies. At 500 km+ in length, the project includes a 436 km HVDC subsea cable in the UK, providing enough green electricity to power around two million homes.

The project will support jobs during the construction phase and across the wider economy, including through supply chain activity. EGL2 is expected to be fully energized and operational in 2029.

While Prysmian will manufacture and install the cable, Hitachi Energy and BAM will supply convertor stations at either end of the link. Ofgem has also confirmed its final approval on the costs associated with delivery of project.