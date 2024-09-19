West Kelowna Transmission Project to Enhance Power Supply

BC Hydro has identified an alternative for its West Kelowna Transmission project, connecting through FortisBC’s system to provide an additional source of clean power to Westbank First Nation, West Kelowna, Peachland and parts of Summerland.

The Westbank substation serves approximately 70,000 people and is currently supplied by a single 138 kV transmission line from Nicola substation near Merritt. The substation has been identified for a second source of power due to its remote location, rough terrain and size of the existing 80 km transmission line, which may lead power restoration challenges, especially during wildfire season.

The FortisBC connection involves building a new transmission line, including crossing Okanagan Lake, connecting Westbank substation to the FortisBC system in Kelowna. BC Hydro and FortisBC will work together to advance the alternative through a MoU.

BC Hydro will work with local First Nations to ensure that potential impacts to Aboriginal rights and title are properly identified and minimized. Under a relationship agreement, collaboration is in progress on this project with Westbank First Nation, Okanagan Indian Band and Upper Nicola Band, as representatives for the Syilx Okanagan Nation.

BC Hydro will work to develop a project schedule in early 2025. The company will continue consultation as well as engagement as the project progresses and will host community open houses and other activities to discuss the leading alternative in 2025.